13 May 2021
RCVS Knowledge, which is leading the VMD-backed scheme, launches online practical training programme to get members of network of vets ready to tackle antimicrobial resistance on farms.
Veterinary Prescribing Champion Jane Anscombe of Farm First Vets in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire.
A vet-led project to champion better antimicrobial stewardship on UK farms is pushing ahead after the launch today (13 May) of its practical training programme.
Farm Vet Champions is led by RCVS Knowledge, is funded by the VMD, and has the backing of vet and farm organisations and all four CVOs.
The project aims to build a supportive network of vet professionals working together and sharing their knowledge on best practice responsible antibiotic use on farms.
As part of phase one, RCVS Knowledge released training modules on 13 May covering technical and species-specific topics, communication skills and legal use of veterinary medicines. Antibiotic prescribing and stewardship will also be covered.
A total of 20 hours of free on-demand CPD will be available, with vets able to choose the modules most relevant to them.
In the summer, the second phase of the project will get underway, where Farm Vet Champions will be able to learn from each other at online or in-person networking meetings. They will also be able to use an online platform to set goals and track progress.
Chris Gush, executive director of RCVS Knowledge, said: “With antimicrobial resistance [AMR] being one of the top 10 health threats facing our planet, we are delighted with the quality of the Farm Vet Champions course and we look forward to connecting with farm vets across the UK to tackle AMR.
“Farm Vet Champions is just the beginning of our work in antimicrobial prescribing, and we look forward to building on our resources that will benefit all animals, the public and society.”
Fiona Lovatt, Farm Vet Champions clinical lead, said: “I am incredibly proud of the Farm Vet Champions project and extremely grateful to every member of our steering group, who have been instrumental in the creation of high-quality and engaging learning materials. I encourage all UK farm vets to sign up and join us on the journey to tackle AMR.”
The project has the support of all four UK CVOs, NOAH, the NFU and the Responsible Use of Medicines in Agriculture Alliance. The latter is driving efforts to meet targets for reduced use of antibiotics in cattle and sheep by 2024.
Farm Vet Champions itself was inspired by a Wales-wide project, called Arwain Vet Cymru, that trains and supports a network of Veterinary Prescribing Champions.
Launched in November 2019 as the first of its kind, it featured the University of Bristol Veterinary School, south Wales independent vet practice consortium Iechyd Da and north Wales practice body Milfeddygion Gogledd Cymru among its partners.
More on Farm Vet Champions and the course is online.