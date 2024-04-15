15 Apr 2024
Keith McKeeman, Mark Pearson, Sam Fenemore and Iain McCormick will climb each UK nation’s highest peak to raise valuable funds for the charity.
(From left) Mark Pearson, Sam Fenemore, Iain McCormick and Keith McKeeman.
Four friends are preparing to take on a challenge to climb the highest peak in each of the UK nations next month to raise funds for Vetlife.
Keith McKeeman, Mark Pearson, Sam Fenemore and Iain McCormick say they came up with the Vetlife 4×4 challenge at BCVA Congress in 2022, and had been planning to take it on in May last year.
A late injury scuppered those plans, but at another catch-up over whisky at 2023’s BCVA Congress, they agreed to go for it once more.
The four – who describe themselves as Northern Irish, English living in Wales, English living in Scotland and Scottish living on the English border – will travel together to climb Sleive Donard, Snowdon/Yr Wyddfa, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis between 2 and 7 May.
Mr Pearson said: “We agreed that as much as we admire the folk who dash round the mainland three peaks in 24 hours, we wanted to go a bit easier so we could enjoy the process, and particularly get satisfaction and reflection from being in the mountains.”
Mr Pearson added: “The odds of all four of us being physically able at the same time are still quite slim, and we can’t predict how we will hold up during the week.
“As middle-aged cattle vets, our bodies have seen a bit of wear and tear. But we all feel strongly that Vetlife, and what it offers for all the profession, is a cause worth our effort. We’ll enjoy some of it, but a lot of it will hurt. So if you want to support us; to support Vetlife, please donate whatever you’re able to our JustGiving page.”