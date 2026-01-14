14 Jan 2026
Mel Julian was honoured for her ‘outstanding dedication, leadership and commitment’
From left, VetPartners Congress host comedian and TV presenter Zoe Lyons, Mel Julian with her award, VetPartners farm director Ian Cure and VetPartners head of people Chey Machin.
A farm vet crowned VetPartners’ Vet of the Year hopes her award will “shine a light” on the profession.
Mel Julian, senior farm vet at Cross Counties Farm Vets in Welford, Northampton, was honoured at the group’s annual congress.
She was recognised for her “outstanding dedication, leadership and commitment” at her practice and as part of the VetPartners Farm clinical board.
Miss Julian said: “I feel honoured to win the award as there are so many amazing and inspiring people within VetPartners doing brilliant things so to be recognised is incredible. I was genuinely shocked to be shortlisted let alone win.
“I am very passionate about farm vetting and agriculture, and the brilliant work farm vets do to improve animal health, welfare and ultimately aid farmers to do a fab job. Hopefully the award will help to shine a light on farm vets which is great.”
The surgeon graduated from the RVC in 2014 before joining Broughton Vets in 2017. The practice later merged with Westpoint Farm Vets in Daventry to create Cross Counties Farm Vets.
Miss Julian, who completed her Certificate of Advanced Veterinary Practice with a focus on cattle in 2024, recently stepped into the clinical director role at her practice while a colleague was on maternity leave.
VetPartners farm director Ian Cure, who presented the Vet of the Year award, said: “Mel has demonstrated outstanding dedication, leadership and commitment this year.
“She took on many additional responsibilities, such as guiding the practice’s farm support team through team changes, supporting a pregnant colleague by taking on extra on-call duties and handling a challenging caseload.”