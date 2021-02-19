19 Feb 2021
Julian Allen, director of Friars Moor Livestock Health in Dorset, is winner of the Farmers Weekly Livestock Advisor of the Year Award.
Julian Allen, director of Friars Moor Livestock Health, has been named winner of the Farmers Weekly Livestock Advisor of the Year Award. winner.
Vet Julian Allen has been named winner of the Farmers Weekly Livestock Advisor of the Year Award.
Dr Allen, director of Friars Moor Livestock Health, has been at the practice for 26 years and is described as a “dedicated and enthusiastic vet who goes the extra mile” to support his clients.
His practice, Friars Moor, is part of XLVets’ community of independent veterinary practices, and XLVets had another finalist in the awards, Ed Hill of Thrums Veterinary Group, Angus.
Dr Allen, who focuses on dairy cow health with an emphasis on nutrition and herd benchmarking, said: “I was honoured to be named Livestock Advisor of the Year. This work is my passion – I love working together with farmers, getting involved in all aspects of herd management, and thinking through different options to improve herd health and productivity.”