30 Nov 2021
The BCVA has launched a new sustainability policy document to set out net zero ambitions to help UK farm vets and their clients.
The new policy outlines how the farm animal veterinary profession is crucial in driving increased efficiency in dairy and beef sectors, by providing:
BCVA board member Rachel Hayton, who led the development of the key policy area for the BCVA, said: “Cattle vets have a crucial role to play in working with their clients. Together we can improve efficiency in the dairy and beef sectors by providing preventive health care, improving key performance indicators and managing disease.
“We are also here to help farmers to develop progressive, regenerative agriculture practices, using an evidence-based, one health approach to achieve net zero warming in UK farming. We really believe a level playing field in a fair regulatory and economic framework is needed, so that farmers and vets can find their own solutions which will differ by circumstance.
“With this policy, the BCVA aims to help promote the role of vets in sustainability from farm to fork while ensuring that animal health and welfare remains a key objective.”
Seven key policy areas featured in the paper are:
BCVA president Elizabeth Berry said: “It is vital that any ‘new’ approaches are underpinned by sound veterinary advice and that farmers embarking on agroecology initiatives feel confident that the veterinary sector is fully engaged with what they are trying to achieve.
“Our farm clients understand their crucial role in the management of soil, water, nitrogen and carbon cycles, and, in turn, the biodiversity of the UK’s farmland.
“There isn’t a single-bullet solution that can be applied universally, but together there are strategies to employ on a bespoke basis and they all need to take an uncompromising approach to animal welfare.”
The policy is available online.