31 Jan
More than 90 animals euthanised during inspections carried out over nearly four years, a court has heard.
A charity described the case, which has now led to the admission of multiple welfare offences, as a “heartbreaking example” of the consequences of standards not being enforced.
Farmer Leslie Hall, 71, of Cooneen Road, Fivemiletown, County Tyrone, pleaded guilty to 11 animal welfare offences, and was fined £825, when he appeared in court in Enniskillen on Monday 27 January.
The charges included six counts of causing unnecessary suffering to bovines, three of failure to ensure the needs of an animal were met, failing to appropriately dispose of carcases and failing to produce veterinary medicine records.
The court heard Hall’s farm had been inspected on several occasions between October 2020 and June 2024, following an initial complaint to DAERA from a member of the public.
During those assessments, a total of 91 animals that were deemed by vets to be “suffering unnecessarily” were euthanised.
In a statement issued after the hearing, the USPCA said: “This case is a heartbreaking example of the suffering that occurs when basic animal welfare standards are ignored, with 91 animals euthanised due to prolonged neglect and appalling conditions is both shocking and deeply distressing.
“We are committed to holding accountable those responsible for such cruelty. It is essential that animal welfare laws are robustly enforced to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.
“We urge anyone who suspects animal neglect or cruelty to report it immediately to protect vulnerable animals and ensure their suffering does not go unnoticed.”