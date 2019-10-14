A friend of mine went through the field and was appalled. He decided if the ewes were still in the pens the next day, he would shut the field gates and let them out. Thankfully, he went back early the next day and someone had done just that. It might have been the owner – and I would like to think it was – or someone who had also worked out what was going on. It should never have been allowed to happen in the first place. Livestock farming has enough critics anyway, without farmers giving them free ammunition.