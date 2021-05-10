A friend is one of the foxing fraternity and he comes in for a cup of tea on Monday morning. “You go foxing on Friday night?” He seems a bit disconcerted that I know what time he went and what time he came back. I ask him if he got any foxes and he says three. I ask him if he saw any black and white foxes. He tells me they didn’t, “but we saw lots and lots of deer, about 40”.