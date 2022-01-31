31 Jan 2022
Research carried out by animal health firm Ceva finds missed opportunities to identify, manage and treat disease that costs cattle industry £80 million a year.
Research carried out by Ceva Animal Health has highlighted the fact that disease identification, management and treatment for bovine respiratory disease (BRD) could be improved.
The disease costs the UK cattle sector an estimated £80 million per year1, but while farmers questioned in the research2 believed they were quick to identify, diagnose and treat an animal with BRD, it can be difficult to detect using only visual clinical signs and without handling – for instance, taking a temperature.
Pyrexia, or a temperature of 39.4°C, is often a first sign of disease that occurs 12 to 72 hours3,4 before more visual clinical signs appear.
Nasal discharge is often the first visual sign, but only a quarter of farmers questioned took the temperature of an apparently sick animal before medicating.
Many were uncertain about causal pathogens for BRD, but did identify external factors, such as weather changes, poorly designed or ventilated buildings and management tasks that caused animal stress.
Two-thirds said they had a written protocol for BRD. Meanwhile, 69% of vets recommend infected animals are isolated during herd health plan reviews5.
Kythé Mackenzie, ruminant veterinary advisor at Ceva Animal Health, said: “BRD remains a significant health and welfare issue for the UK cattle in both the dairy and beef sectors with the associated decrease in longevity and productivity.
“It is important vets and farmers work together to put prevention and management protocols in place. When treatment is necessary, the inclusion of a NSAID has recognised benefits, – especially in the reduction of pyrexia and pain.”
Ceva has launched a “Breathe and feel better” marketing campaign for vets and farmers to help identify, manage and treat BRD, and promote best practice to vets and farmers.
