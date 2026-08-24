24 Aug 2026
Industry leaders say they want to prevent current supply challenges from happening again in 2027.
Image: majeczka/ Adobe Stock
A new survey of bluetongue vaccination intention has been launched in a bid to prevent current supply problems from being repeated next year.
The National Sheep Association (NSA) hopes the move to ask farmers how many animals they plan to vaccinate will encourage manufacturers to produce sufficient quantities.
NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said the association was “determined” to ensure current challenges in obtaining supplies do not happen again.
He continued: “Manufacturers cannot be expected to produce an unlimited volume of vaccine on the strength of good intentions. They need indications of numbers and also a level of commitment.
“This survey is our chance to give them those numbers and to do it early enough to make a difference to what gets made.
“Every response strengthens the case. If you keep sheep, please take five minutes and tell us what you are planning.”
The online survey, which is due to remain open until 13 September, will also ask farmers whether they intend to seek vaccinated sheep when buying new stock and whether they would expect a higher price for stock that can be shown to be vaccinated.
Mr Stocker stressed farmers were not being asked to “sign anything or spend anything today”, but to state their expected intentions to inform supply decisions.
The survey’s launch follows another increase in BTV-3 incidents, with the total across the UK since the start of July now standing at 593.
Of the 37 new cases confirmed in the latest update, all but five involved sheep. A further 2,428 suspected incidents remain under investigation.