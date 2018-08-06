As livestock farmers become more nervous about their future, their search for something different will gather pace. Not many years ago, a few buffalo herds were about, and more than a few buffalo stories. I’m sure, as with most farming stories, these were exaggerated, but the one I liked the best concerned a herd of milking buffalo. When the person who regularly milked them went on holiday they refused to give any milk – in fact, they laid down in the parlour. When he returned, they too returned to giving milk and the yields they had achieved before they “went on strike”. How that all worked is beyond me.