1 Dec 2025
Fears over ‘first bluetongue case’ in Northern Ireland
Government officials have pleaded for vigilance as investigations of the suspected case continue.
A County Down farm close to Slieve Bignian in the Mourne Mountains. Image: Jane McIlroy / Adobe Stock
Farmers have been warned to be vigilant following what officials fear could be the first case of bluetongue in Northern Ireland.
Local restrictions were introduced around the affected site in County Down on Saturday night (29 November), after surveillance indicated the disease was present in two cows, which have been culled.
While investigations are continuing, Northern Ireland agriculture minister Andrew Muir conceded it was “highly likely” the virus had crossed the Irish Sea for the first time.
He had earlier said: “While there was always a potential for bluetongue to arrive here, given its prevalence in GB and the EU, we must now do all we can to protect our livestock and limit the spread of the disease.”
A 20km temporary control zone is now in place around the affected premises near Bangor and animal movements of susceptible species are prohibited unless going directly to slaughter.
Rapid spread
Northern Ireland CVO Brian Dooher said: “Bluetongue virus is unpredictable and can spread rapidly through and between flocks and herds.
“Colleagues have been preparing for a possible incursion of this disease and have been working closely with our colleagues in the Republic of Ireland to ensure a coordinated response in tackling any incursion.
“I would urge all farmers to ensure they source their animals responsibly. The spread of bluetongue could have a significant impact on livestock and the rural economy.
“Furthermore, all livestock owners should remain vigilant for signs of the disease. It is imperative that keepers report any symptoms immediately to their vet, local Divisional Veterinary Office or to the DAERA helpline on 0300 200 7840.”
A total of 228 bluetongue cases have so far been confirmed in England and Wales during the current season, with six reported in the most recent update issued on Friday (28 November).