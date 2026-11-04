4 Nov 2026
Vet-only portal features trial data, peer-reviewed papers, online chat facility and community discussion.
An animal health company has launched a vet-only information portal and online community.
Fera Animal Health launched the FerAppease Vet Community at BCVA Congress in October, centred around its topical product, a synthetic analogue of the naturally occurring maternal bovine appeasing substance (mBAS) pheromone said to mitigate stress in cattle.
The free portal is said to be designed to give vets easy access to relevant information on FerAppease including trial data, reports, published papers and testimonials.
Vets can also access adverts and leaflets, which can be downloaded and edited to include practice branding, and order the product from distributors.
FerAppease technical vet Rob Drysdale described it as a “one-stop shop”, adding: “We feel it’s really important the vets can get easy access to these things.”
The community also features a chat facility.
Mr Drysdale added: “The main thing on there as well is to allow vets to have access to things like direct questions and answers to America, to the specialists that are involved in the product, because actually as it’s a pheromone it’s a relatively new science.
“Pets, cats and dogs are pretty used to [pheromone products] now, but actually on the cattle side it’s so new.”
Clinicians can email [email protected] for a joining link.
FerAppease launched in the UK at BCVA Congress in 2024. The company said more than 300,000 applications of it have been sold in the UK in the past year, while more than 40 million cattle have received it so far in 2026 with distribution throughout North America and South America.