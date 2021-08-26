26 Aug
VetPartners is inviting anyone who wants to assist to complete a short questionnaire before 31 August.
Anyone working with lame dairy cows has a few days to have input into a project on developing best approaches to treating diseases.
VetPartners is inviting anyone working with lame cows to complete a short questionnaire about what they think of certain conditions.
The group is running a major project to encourage a team approach to recognising and treating pain in lame dairy cows.
The VetPartners Production Animal Clinical Board Mobility Special Interest Group (SIG) launched Project FEET (Furthering the Evidence base on cow mobility by Engaging the whole Team) in December 2020, and wants to better understand attitudes towards recognising pain and treating it using a wider health care team that includes farms, foot trimmers, vets and vet techs.
A 10-minute questionnaire is available to complete before 31 August, and although responses are anonymous, participants can, if they wish, be entered in a prize draw to win £100 in Love2shop vouchers.
The project was founded and developed by the SIG at VetPartners, led by vet Emily Craven, ruminant clinical director at Oakwood Veterinary Group in Harleston, Norfolk.
VetPartners director of clinical research and excellence in practice Rachel Dean said: “The response has been excellent, and we will share the findings from the analyses and next steps as soon as we can.”
