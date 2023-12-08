8 Dec
Nine animals have now been found to have the disease since the first infection was discovered in Kent last month.
Two more cases of bluetongue have been confirmed in southern England, including the first of the present outbreak affecting a sheep.
The APHA has renewed its plea for vigilance among farmers following the latest discoveries, which take the total number of animals affected by the virus so far to nine.
However, officials have also insisted there is currently “no evidence that there is circulating virus”, although surveillance activity continues.
The latest case, which was confirmed yesterday (7 December), affected a single sheep on a mixed cattle and sheep farm in Kent.
The site lies within the 10km temporary control zone, which was extended to cover much of the north-east of the county earlier this week.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the APHA said: “Bluetongue has been confirmed in a ninth individual animal on a fifth premises within the extended Temporary Control Zone (TCZ) in north east Kent.
“This is the first finding in sheep. Livestock keepers must remain vigilant and follow the animal movement restrictions.”
That case followed confirmation on Wednesday (6 December) of another infection affecting a single cow on a site within the TCZ where infection had not previously been discovered.