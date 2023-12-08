8 Dec
Two cattle in Norfolk have been confirmed to have the disease, although officials insist there is still no sign the virus is circulating.
Two cattle have tested positive for bluetongue in East Anglia in the first cases to be recorded outside Kent since the disease was initially detected in Britain last month.
A 10km temporary control zone (TCZ) has been set up around the affected premises in Norfolk and the affected animals will be culled, according to a new update issued this afternoon (8 December).
However, despite the latest development, officials insist there is “currently no evidence that bluetongue virus is circulating in Great Britain”.
A total of 11 animals on six premises are now known to have contracted bluetongue since the first British case was confirmed in mid-November. All but one of the confirmed cases so far are in cattle while the other was in a sheep.
Until now, all of the confirmed cases had been recorded in Kent, where a TCZ covering much of the north-east of the county remains in place.
The latest cases are said to be on a site at Cantley in the Broadland district of Norfolk, between Norwich and Great Yarmouth.
A social media post from the APHA said: “Livestock keepers must remain vigilant and follow the animal movement restrictions.”
The restrictions apply to cattle, sheep and other ruminants.