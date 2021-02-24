24 Feb 2021
Crowshall Veterinary Services becomes first UK commercial poultry and game bird practice to achieve silver sustainability status in Investors in the Environment scheme.
Crowshall Veterinary Services has become the first 100% farm animal practice in the UK to achieve silver sustainability status in the Investors in the Environment (iiE) scheme.
The UK commercial poultry and game bird practice, based in Norfolk, made the status in its first year on iiE – a national accreditation scheme that helps businesses reduce their environmental impact.
To reach the status, Crowshall was thoroughly audited, which included its internal sustainability procedure, resource management system, and its veterinary services and accredited laboratory.
Achievements in the first year of the scheme that brought about the silver status included:
Crowshall Veterinary Services was founded by Claire Knott and Stephen Lister, with an ambition to provide “evidence-based, practical and compassionate veterinary care to the commercial poultry and game bird sectors”.It has a team of 11 vets and 25 lab, admin and technical staff.