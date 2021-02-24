Creation of a “green group”, containing all members of senior management – as well as representatives from veterinary, lab and administrative staff – to implement and oversee the sustainable agenda.

20% reduction in electricity, including investment in more efficient lighting and equipment.

8% reduction in water use.

46% reduction in total waste production, with transport significantly reduced by engaging in local waste contracts.

Vision

Crowshall Veterinary Services was founded by Claire Knott and Stephen Lister, with an ambition to provide “evidence-based, practical and compassionate veterinary care to the commercial poultry and game bird sectors”.It has a team of 11 vets and 25 lab, admin and technical staff.