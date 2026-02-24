24 Feb 2026
New APHA document appears to have rejected calls from veterinary organisations for reforms they claim could improve bluetongue surveillance.
Senior farm vet warns the sector is at risk of “flying blind on animal disease”.
A senior farm vet has warned the sector is at risk of “flying blind on animal disease” amid a continuing dispute over bluetongue (BTV) testing protocols.
A newly published APHA document appears to have rejected a call from three veterinary organisations for reforms they claim are necessary to enable full investigation of abortions and other conditions.
Defra has described the paper on the investigation of poor reproductive performance as “routine guidance” and indicated it will address the current concerns separately.
But BCVA junior vice-president Paul Burr said the guidance document demonstrated the issue’s importance, and he claimed existing regulations were undermining work to investigate it.
He said: “Bluetongue virus is an emerging disease, but its classification means laboratories are fearful of regulatory repercussions.
“As a result, some centres are refusing abortion samples altogether. This is seriously damaging routine surveillance and disease control. We urgently need proportionate, practical regulation.”
The BCVA, Sheep Veterinary Society and Goat Veterinary Society have urged Defra to develop a new testing procedure that would enable BTV to be ruled out as a potential cause while also allowing samples to be tested for other conditions.
The issue is considered particularly urgent because of the impending calving and lambing seasons.
Dr Burr said: “In the short term, Government should allow non-amplifying diagnostic tests on potentially infected samples at containment level 2, supported by local risk assessments.
“This could be achieved through a temporary downgrade of BTV SAPO [Specified Animal Pathogens Order] classification or clear guidance from HSE that handling samples is permissible at containment level 2 in diagnostic situations where BTV might be present.
“In the longer term, a wholesale re-working both of SAPO and ACDP [Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens] classifications is required together with a more consistent, rational and logical approach to diagnostic testing of samples that may contain a SAPO/ACDP 3 pathogen where there is no possibility of amplifying the pathogen and human health risks can effectively be managed by local risk assessment, and then appropriate controls.
“Without swift action, we risk flying blind on animal disease at a time when effective surveillance is more important than ever.”
But the plea for change was swiftly met with the publication of the APHA document earlier this month, which reiterated the current legislative position.
It said: “To comply with current legislation, material or samples known or suspected to be infected with BTV cannot currently be accepted to APHA Veterinary Investigation Centres (VICs) or laboratories for examination or testing. Please discuss alternative options with the VIC or laboratory.”
The document stressed that samples sent directly to The Pirbright Institute could be tested where there was “no clinical suspicion” of the virus, but reiterated the recommendation that BTV is considered as a potential cause of infertility, abortion, stillbirth or dummy animals.
A Defra spokesperson said the document was “routine guidance which was scheduled to be published”, adding that it would reply to the associations’ letter in due course.
Meanwhile, published APHA case data showed seven out of 14 confirmed bluetongue cases in England and Wales so far this month have contained references to abortion.