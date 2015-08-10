What I said was he had, in the hour he had been there, used the word environment about 20 times and that the environment was part of his ministerial remit. But food was also part of his remit and he hadn’t used the word once. He wasn’t best pleased – if looks could kill, the looks I got from him and his entourage would have meant the following week it would be two o’clock at the church, family flowers only. I can’t remember what his reply was, but you could tell he wasn’t happy. As the only farmer in the room I felt it was a sort of duty to ask the question, or make the point, on behalf of other farmers.