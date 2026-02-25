25 Feb 2026
New import rules have been introduced by the UK Government after the disease was detected on the island.
New import restrictions have been introduced by Defra following the confirmation of new foot and mouth disease (FMD) cases in Cyprus.
UK farmers have also been urged to remain vigilant after the infections in the Larnaca area of the island were detected in recent days.
Officials say the measures announced today, 25 February, were necessary to protect UK livestock, though they stress there are no current cases here.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said the department was in contact with European agencies to understand the extent of the new outbreak.
She added: “Robust plans are already in place to minimise the risk of disease incursion to support Britain’s farming community and food security.
“Livestock keepers are reminded to continue exercising the upmost vigilance for signs of disease, follow scrupulous biosecurity and report any suspicion of disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.”
The new restrictions cover the commercial import of live animals from susceptible species such as cows and sheep, fresh meat, milk and dairy products which have not been suitably treated, animal by-products including pet food plus hay and straw from Cyprus to Great Britain.
Cheeses, including halloumi, can still be imported commercially provided they meet heat treatment requirements and are accompanied by required health certificates.
A ban on personal imports of meat and dairy products from the EU, which Defra introduced last April, remains in force.