Certainly, in my working lifetime, I have seen a large shift whereupon 25 years ago, it was usual for vets to be asked to treat lame cows during the routine farm visit and now it has become a rarity. More recent graduates can feel disenfranchised, and their only exposure to practical foot care is for radical surgery or digit amputation, when others have failed to effect a cure. The reality is that maintaining foot health is now more of a team effort. It is difficult for a farm vet to compete with a professional trimmer using equipment costing tens of thousands of pounds, and who does the job every hour of every working day.