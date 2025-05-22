22 May 2025
A major welfare conference was told a newly advocated alternative method could have been used for up to 30 years had arguments against its implementation been challenged more strongly.
Image: The Len / Adobe Stock
A newly advocated method of stunning pigs for slaughter could have been implemented up to 30 years ago, a major welfare conference has heard.
Humane Slaughter Association chief executive Huw Golledge urged industry leaders to “make the progress we can make” as he addressed the Animal Welfare Foundation’s annual discussion forum this week.
But the London event also heard a call for honesty about the industry’s welfare record following recent allegations of abuse affecting the UK’s largest pork supplier.
The issue has returned to prominence after the EU-funded PigStun project last month urged the industry to explore alternatives to the currently common use of carbon dioxide.
Dr Golledge highlighted the programme’s argument that abattoirs could be retrofitted to use one of the alternative options, argon, for as little as €50,000.
But he also pointed out that the argument argon was a more humane alternative to CO2 had been made as long ago as 1995 but did not progress amid suggestions it was impractical to implement.
Dr Golledge argued that research should be accompanied by development and arguments that change was impractical needed to be challenged.
He conceded that argon was not ideal as a tool for stunning but added: “We should make the progress we can make.”
He also argued that argon could offer a more secure supply than CO2, following shortages of the latter in 2022, as it was produced to meet demand rather than as a by-product of other industrial processes.
The presentation was made amid the continuing fallout from allegations that piglets had been abused by staff working at a Lincolnshire farm run by the major pork supplier Cranswick.
The Hessle-based company, which yesterday reported a 14.6% increase in pre-tax profits to £181.6 million, said it had launched an independent review of its welfare policies and livestock operations following the release of covert footage obtained by the Animal Justice Project group.
Several leading supermarket chains suspended their use of the farm in response to the footage.
But pig vet Alice Brough was applauded as she told the session: “We can see what’s happening. Let’s be honest about it.”