21 Dec
Total of 27 animals now affected by the virus after more cases are confirmed in Norfolk and Kent.
Four new cases of bluetongue have been found in southern and eastern England, taking the total detected since the crisis began last month to 27.
Three of the new infections confirmed yesterday (20 December) were found in Norfolk, with the other on a site near Sandwich in Kent. All the affected animals will be culled.
The new cases were all discovered within temporary control zones (TCZs) established following confirmation of earlier infections and the restrictions are not being extended over a wider area.
A total of 16 sites, run by 11 different keepers, have now been affected by the current outbreak.
The news came the day after a webinar for vets was told that the APHA is treating all the cases seen so far as isolated.
Officials say there is still no evidence the virus is currently circulating among midges, though surveillance work is continuing.