20 May 2020
Sheep Veterinary Society and Flock Health Clubs hosting fortnightly 45-minute webinars with well-respected sector speakers on diverse range of ovine subjects.
Vets looking to engage with their sheep farmer clients and update their knowledge of flock economics can attend a series of free fortnightly webinars.
The Sheep Veterinary Society and Flock Health Clubs, supported by a series of industry sponsors, are running 45-minute webinars every two weeks through to early July.
Taking the overall theme of “Sheep vets – fit for the future”, the series will be presented by several well-respected sector leaders, vets and sheep farmers.
The first event – held on 12 May, sponsored by MSD and attended by 100 delegates – explored the current condition of the UK sheep industry and where it might be in five years.
Future sessions are held on Tuesday nights at 7:30pm with details as follows:
Vet Fiona Lovatt, from Flock Health, organised the webinar series. She said: “We are optimistic about the future for the UK sheep industry, but to grasp the opportunities farmers need proactive vets who can demonstrate an added value approach.
“As vets, we must think more holistically about the challenges sheep farmers face, and that means optimising our understanding of how flock health issues, soil and grassland management, and environmental factors all link together with the economics.”
Registration is free at the above links, or for more details, visit the Sheep Veterinary Society website or the Flock Health website.