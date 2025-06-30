30 Jun 2025
NoBACZ Healthcare hosting free session on Thursday 3 July covering the often-overlooked skin condition.
Will Gratwick, of LLM Farm Vets.
Vets can still book places for a free webinar aiming to boost awareness and management of udder cleft dermatitis (UCD).
The hour-long session, covering an often-overlooked skin condition that can impact dairy cow comfort, milk yield and herd health, is presented by LLM Farm Vets advanced practitioner Will Gratwick and organised by NoBACZ Healthcare.
The webinar is entitled “Udder cleft dermatitis: what we know and what we don’t (yet)”, and will cover causes and risk factors as well as how vets can approach diagnosis and management of the condition.
The 7pm session on Thursday 3 July will conclude with a Q&A slot.
Mr Gratwick carried out a UCD prevalence and risk factors study that demonstrated 10% of cows were affected by the condition, showing the need for improved awareness and management of the condition.
To register for the session, email Joely Plunkett, digital marketing manager at NoBACZ.