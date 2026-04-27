27 Apr 2026
Free webinar to offer practical cryptosporidiosis control insights
Speakers include vets Kat Baxter-Smith, Alex Cooper and dairy farmer Lottie Wilson.
Farm vet Alex Cooper is one of the speakers at the event.
MSD Animal Health are leading a free webinar for farm vets on controlling cryptosporidiosis, the most common cause of infectious scour in UK calves.
Hosted by the Webinar Vet, “Making cryptosporidiosis vaccination work on farm: Practical insights for vets” will be held at 8pm on Tuesday 12 May.
The hour-long session will explore a five-point cryptosporidiosis control plan and how it can guide client discussions, how extended colostrum feeding can be implemented on-farm and practical strategies covering hygiene, transition milk and wider scour control.
MSD Animal Health veterinary advisor Kat Baxter-Smith will speak alongside farm vet Alex Cooper and his client, dairy farmer Lottie Wilson, about how they overcame the cryptosporidiosis challenges she faced at her Mountain Park Farm in Pembrokeshire.
‘Clear demand’
Dr Baxter-Smith said: “Vaccination plays a crucial role in controlling cryptosporidiosis, and strong vaccine sales reflect the clear demand for effective on-farm solutions.
“On dairy farms in particular, questions often arise around how the vaccine can be implemented in practice, especially in relation to colostrum management, timing of vaccination and use in herds with Johne’s disease.
“This webinar will explore those challenges, share the latest research and provide first-hand farm experience to help vets move scour management from reactive treatment to proactive prevention.”