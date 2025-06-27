27 Jun 2025
BVA highlights concerns raised by 73% of its members about impact on estimated 200,000 sows kept in the crates.
Image: Remberto / Adobe Stock
The BVA has led fresh calls for a ban on farrowing crates after nearly three-quarters of its members expressed concern about their impact on pig welfare.
New figures from the group’s Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey showed 73% of respondents were worried about the issue, with 36% describing themselves as “very concerned.”
Around 60% of UK sows (more than 200,000) are estimated to be kept in the crates, which restrict their movement from up to a week prior to giving birth to four weeks after, to reduce instances of them crushing their piglets.
One-fifth of BVA survey respondents expressed concern that the crates prevent natural behaviours, such as turning around, moving freely or going outside, while 9% were worried the crates prioritised piglet health over sow welfare. Meanwhile, a recent online poll conducted by Humane World for Animals UK found that 69% of its 1,091 respondents among the public thought confinement of sows should be limited to just “a few hours, such as for veterinary procedures”.
More than half of the public respondents (53%) had not heard of farrowing crates prior to taking the survey, while a further 19% admitted that while they had heard of them, they did not know much, if anything, about them.
In a joint policy recommendation with the Pig Veterinary Society (PVS), the BVA has called for the crates to be banned in their present form and replaced over a 15-year transition period, funded by the UK Government.
The recommendations encouraged the introduction of a new adaptive farrowing system that balances both sow and piglet welfare, and for sows to be kept in such accommodations for a shorter timeframe of between two and seven days.
BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux described the current system, first introduced in the 1960s, as “outdated”.
She said: “It’s time for change, and working closely with the PVS we’ve created a balanced, pragmatic and evidence-led position which calls on the UK Government to move towards a total ban of their use.”
The call followed the launch of a new multi-stakeholder action plan by Compassion in World Farming, which called for alternative farrowing systems to be adopted, which is supported by retailers including Greggs, Marks and Spencer, and Waitrose. The European Commission has also reaffirmed its commitment to phasing out and prohibiting the use of cages for farm animals, and it plans to bring forward legislative proposals next year.
PVS president Dan Tucker said the UK pig industry had a long-established reputation for prioritising welfare, despite potential knock-on market effects.
He added: “It is clear that traditional farrowing crates restrict the ability of farrowing and nursing sows to perform many normal behaviours.
“A phased transition will avoid the potential for economic shocks that would undermine the long-standing efforts of UK producers, and risk increased exposure of the UK market to imported pig meat produced at lower welfare standards.
“PVS supports the transition away from total farrowing confinement, but it needs to be done in conjunction with financial support from Government and retailers.”
Labour MP Irene Campbell, who recently hosted an event at Parliament to discuss the issue, said she fully supported calls to ban the “cruel” and “unjustifiable” crates, and hopes to “see the Government support farmers in a swift transition to crate-free farming”.
In response to the new proposal, Defra said it was firmly committed to maintaining and improving animal welfare, and wants to work with the farming industry to raise standards.