Timing anthelmintic treatment in adults

Several studies have evaluated what time of a dairy cow’s life cycle would be more beneficial to use an anthelmintic treatment, although factors such as TEC, MOO results and GIN burdens were not always considered. Charlier et al (2012) investigated the economic benefits of different treatment protocols, including the difference between treating all cows at calving in comparison to at housing. The results showed daily milk yield response was greater in the group treated around calving. Treating a cow at calving allows it to start its lactation without the pressure of a worm burden, thus helping it to optimise its feed intake in early lactation.