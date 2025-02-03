3 Feb
Four new infections in East Anglia have seen the milestone reached over recent days.
The number of confirmed bluetongue cases in England and Wales has now passed 200 following further reported infections in recent days.
Officially, the UK is now in a seasonally low vector period, where the risk of the virus being transmitted is thought to be very low.
But four new cases have been confirmed, the latest on Friday (31 January), taking the total since the present outbreak began last August to 201.
Two of the newest cases were of calves born with suspected clinical signs of the virus in Norfolk and Suffolk respectively.
Elsewhere, eight other cows were confirmed positive at another location in Norfolk, while a bull in Suffolk was confirmed to be positive following pre-movement testing.
Although some restrictions were lifted last month, the restricted zone which covers more than 25 separate counties and administrative areas of England remains in place.
Movements of animals and germinal products out of the restricted also remain subject to licence and pre-movement testing, although the latter requirement does not apply to animals going directly to slaughter or through a dedicated slaughter market.