Baladna (“our land” in Arabic) is a desert dairy farm home to 22,000 animals located on the Qatari east coast, just a 30-minute drive north of the capital city, Doha. For the past two years, I was fortunate to work as the head veterinarian, overseeing all aspects of herd health, biosecurity, animal health treatments, as well as a herd team of 55 highly skilled stockmen and veterinarians. As of summer 2025, Baladna produced 95 per cent of all the fresh milk consumed in Qatar and expanded its product lines to include everything from low-fat Greek yoghurt to protein shakes. However, less than 10 years earlier, this area of northern Qatar was bare sand desert – until 5 June 2017, when everything changed.