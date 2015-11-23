There is a real benefit from genomic testing for fertility and milk solids on maiden heifers if only a proportion is being retained in the herd. You want to keep those that are well above average rather than hoping they are going to be good performers based on their parents’ history. Figure 2 shows the average heritability between the dam and sire, shown by the straight line. The genomic results shows the true picture that some of the offspring are better and some worse. Genomic testing in Ireland currently costs just over £20. Stock bulls can also be tested genomically so you know you are using a bull that is really going to add value.