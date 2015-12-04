4 Dec
The autumn meeting of the Sheep Veterinary Society (SVS) was held on the Isle of Mull, the home of president Jimmy Wilson, and was widely agreed to be one of the most enjoyable conferences of recent years.
Delegates were blessed by sunshine, warm, dry weather and spectacularly beautiful scenery. Although a long drive for many of us, it was a very worthwhile and enjoyable trip.
The presentations were in several places, including outside on farming estates in the sunshine, in the village hall on Iona, a cheese-making farm’s conservatory, a local church and a barn.
Nearly all of the approximately 100 delegates stayed at the Isle of Mull Hotel and Spa, a delightful hotel with wonderful views from the rooms.
As usual at SVS meetings, the delegates were an eclectic mix, with people from Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Cornwall, Scandinavia, Israel and even Australia and the US.
The CPD started with a trip alongside the Sound of Mull coastline as we listened to Mr Wilson describing the scenery on our way to the Glengorm estate for an introduction presented by the laird, Tom Nelson, who talked of the hills and farming in this isolated island.
He described his diversification and encouragement of the natural wildlife in the agricultural system on his 1,500 acres plus the 200 acres of improved pasture where cattle and sheep are farmed, plus potatoes and turnips. Other crops are not possible, at least in part due to the “pest” of red deer, many of which are shot and the meat sold (about 200 last year).
On the coach trip to Glengorm from the hotel, it was apparent driving around the island could be challenging. Even the main roads are single track and the movement or lack of movement of Highland cows and tourists can cause traffic jams. The difficulties of emergency calls to farm livestock were clear and Mr Wilson explained the difficulties caused by meeting vehicles on these narrow roads – he is an expert on this due to his former life of driving a bus around the island.
After a generous buffet lunch we walked to more of the estate and listened to a very interesting talk by Stephanie Cope about the local wildlife and biodiversity. Here we first heard of the apparent threat posed by sea eagles to lambs.
After lunch, the opening discussion by Heather Stevenson of Scotland’s Rural College, concerned thin ewes. She spoke about this common problem of ewes, firstly distinguishing aetiologies afflicting individuals from other causes where a number of ewes are affected. In the former category, teeth are a likely cause; in the latter, fluke is the main cause on the island, but investigations have also demonstrated ovine pulmonary adenomatosis (Jaagsiekte), plus, rarely Maedi has been identified, but not Visna; that is, not the neurological version of the disease.
Paratuberculosis
Speaker Kym Abbott from the University of Adelaide described the problem of identifying paratuberculosis and diagnosing the condition; this largely being done at postmortem. Prof Abbott provided clear evidence of needing to be able to recognise the normal appearance of sheep intestines, especially at the ileo-caeco-colic junction, to be able to distinguish the abnormal thickness and colouration present in the disease.
We also heard about gastrointestinal parasite ecology in different habitats. Leucochloridium paradoxum is a trematode affecting birds with an intermediate host of a snail – the parasite altering the behaviour of the snail so the snail becomes more obvious to birds. The appearance of the snail changes to that more like a caterpillar, leading to an increased likelihood of infection of another bird. Somehow the parasite has evolved to have this survival mechanism. On the Isle of Coll, near Mull, a similar epidemiology has been identified, following an outbreak of hepatogenous photosensitisation in hoggs back in 2011.
We listened to Neil Sargison from the University of Edinburgh talk of fluke other than Fasciola hepatica and he described the 2011 outbreak of photosensitisation in hoggs on the island. Cattle were unaffected, but the sheep had infection with Dicrocoelium dendriticum. Thousands were present in the bile ducts, although they did not appear to have invaded the liver parenchyma. The metacercarial stage of this trematode is in the slime trail left by the snails and subsequently ingested by ants. The ants’ behaviour alters, climbing to the top of stems of grass, thus being more likely to be ingested by sheep. This research is not new, having been identified in the 1960s, but the similarity between the avian trematode and Dicrocoelium are remarkable and proves challenging to control.
The 1960s work was carried out in Machair, the same area where Prof Sargison experienced the photosensitisation outbreak in 2011. Dicrocoelium was found in many parts of that area. Photomicroscopic images were shown of metacercariae leaving an ant prior to reaching the environment. DNA studies showed 14% of snails carry metacercarial infection. In addition, two separate snail species are involved and three ant species. Therefore, Dicrocoelium appears fairly adaptable, but the local cattle were not affected. Nevertheless, several wild mammal species are being examined to assess whether they also carry the parasite; rabbits and rodents in particular being mentioned, plus migratory birds on St Kilda have been found carrying the parasite so other species are a distinct possibility on Mull.
Although Dicrocoelium was described as being rare in the UK, it has been identified in the US, British Columbia in Canada, Germany and Spain. It is not controlled by standard flukicides, so prevention appears most important and control starts with understanding the ecology and life cycle.
Prof Sargison moved on to nematode problems and control in an unmanaged/untreated Soay flock. Faecal sampling was used to identify individual egg counts and PCR used for species identification. Although faecal egg counts were not high, a periparturient rise was still observed and 12 nematode species were identified as present.
A question was raised whether different species affected each other, but no proof has been found of this.
It was noted Trichostrongylus colubriformis and Teladorsagia in particular had different epidemiology in flocks that had their grazing managed more closely.
The key message from the interactive discussion was management and planning must involve more than simply deciding with what to dose and when. The farmers present from the estate seemed to understand this and accept the rationale. Oesophagostomum was noted as having the most varied epidemiology when grazing is managed.
Haemonchus, although not traditionally a problem at this latitude, was identified and 15% of worms were Haemonchus in this study. It was found in Sweden if Haemonchus is present it tends to be the dominant gastrointestinal worm, but in the Mull study it did not appear to be increasing, so it is hoped this parasite will be controlled.
In addition, although not thought to be in the UK, Bunostomum was also identified in this flock, although only on a postmortem. An Ostertagia species, normally a deer parasite, has been found to have crossed into sheep. In addition, Trichostrongylus retortaformis from rabbits has also crossed into sheep. Monieza are commonly found.
It was accepted by the farmers biodiversity is important, exciting and challenging.
To the question about studying interactions between parallel infection by different worm species, Prof Sargison said the interaction noticed between Cooperia and Telodorsagia infections might involve physiological or clinical effects when they occurred together, but that it appears they do interact. The fact Haemonchus overwinters inside the host probably gives it a competitive advantage against other species that overwinter on the pasture. This might explain its dominance as a nematode species.
Haemonchosis is important in Alberta and Sweden and as Haemonchus overwinters inside the host, when spring arrives it possibly has a “head start” on other nematodes in the spring, so allowing it to become the dominant species in those environments.
Ian Aitken wondered what had driven parasitism from an evolutionary perspective in the first place? Prof Aitken commented It is important because “such a complex evolved mechanism deserves respect”.
Following this stimulating discussion on the epidemiologies, we moved on to the cheese-producing Sgriob-ruadh Farm, outside Tobermory. It makes a famous Isle of Mull cheese. We heard how Chris and Jeff Reade, with their sons, moved from Somerset with 10 cows 36 years ago to take over a derelict farm and convert it to their successful cheese-making enterprise. The cattle breeds include brown Swiss, Swedish red, Friesians and Meuse-Rhine Issel, all housed in winter due to the weather, and fed on hay/some silage/distillery waste, and they “see grass again” in the summer.
To suggest the Reades needed to be committed to their work and be resourceful is a gross understatement. We observed rennet mixing and learned the importance of lactic acid to the flavour produced. I think Mrs Reade meant the acid in the cheese, but she could have meant in their own muscles following the several hours of manual stirring.
Unfortunately, the business no longer produces a soft sheep cheese because it was not popular enough and storage posed problems, therefore only the bovine hard cheese product is produced now. There was a popular tasting session of cheese made 10 months previously, all cheese being produced from their own cows and all milk produced without the benefits of any maize and grass silage.
The farm is proud to be one of Mull’s largest employers. It is powered by a hydroelectric plant that took 15 years to build, plus a wind turbine. Mrs Reade added resources on the island are so short, nothing should be wasted. As an example of diversification and resourcefulness, she spoke of using the residual liquid from the cheese process to make a gin. The fluid contains protein/carbohydrate and she believes it should ferment. Watch this space.
At the end of the afternoon we returned to the hotel for a dinner whose ingredients were sourced locally.
After the evening meal it had been agreed to hold a quiz night, with the author as the quiz master. It was purely for fun, being a non-veterinary quiz with only reputation and a bottle of wine at stake.
The winners, the team Internationals, were awarded a certificate due to the large amount of studying and preparation that had clearly been undertaken.
Overall, the quiz night proved popular with much positive feedback, highlighting the social and friendly reputation of the society.
The second day of the conference returned to veterinary matters with a ferry trip to Iona via the “teddy bear’s leg” as Mr Wilson described this portion of the island. It is noteworthy conference organiser Paul Roger arranged a generous collection for the coach drivers for their hard work. The rumour the collection was intended as a bribe to encourage the coach driver to drive straight past the pub where the popular Frank Malone was staying and was waiting to be collected en route to Iona, is just gossip and surely not true? We were joking, Frank, honestly we were.
At Iona we listened to the story of crofting and the economics of this type of farming from John MacInnes, who spoke of the isle’s history. There followed talks about farming on Iona from Neil Campbell, a consultant from Oban, and Phil Tomlinson from Thurso, who educated us about crofting in general. Mr MacInnes showed us his croft and a discussion about parasite control took place in his barn. We returned to the village hall for a buffet.
Mr Wilson and Theresa Wade, a practitioner on Mull and Iona, provided more information regarding crofting, followed by Sheila Voas from Scotland’s Highlands and Islands Veterinary Service Scheme, who described its work to promote veterinary services on the Isles. There was an interactive discussion about the difficulties of veterinary work in these isolated parts.
The society held its annual meeting in the village hall, then there was time for delegates to visit nearby Iona Abbey, founded by St Columba in the sixth century.
The conference dinner was held on the second evening.Colin Macaldowie welcomed delegates by playing his bagpipes, then Catriona MacIntyre from Argyle said grace before we all enjoyed the dinner. Afterwards, new president Tim Bebbington from Launceston took over the president’s office. The conclusion to the evening was a highlight of the conference; a very lively ceilidh supported by the Mull Ceilidh band. I had never seen so many SVS members move so spritely before. This might have been helped by the whisky imbibed from the quaich (drinking cup) awarded to Kath Dun for her services to the society as the silver cup holds, or once held, a considerable volume of whisky.
After a night’s recovery the final morning’s first job was to board the coaches for a trip out to the dramatic glen of the Callachally Farm courtesy of Hugh and Elizabeth McPhail at Glen Forsa. This spectacular hill farm was the setting for our final outside talks.
We discussed land use and Mr McPhail described the land improvements on the hillsides for his cattle and sheep, and also referred to the issue of predation by sea eagles.
He mentioned how Highland cattle have to be treated with respect when they have calves because they can be very protective to the point of being dangerous. He described an episode where a herdsman had been trapped for hours hiding inside a bale feeder when it was too dangerous to get out. En route to the estate, Mr Wilson pointed out the National Trust area known as the Wilderness, where we saw fabulous views across the water to this wild area where red deer thrive.
Following the visit to Callachally, we moved on and stopped at the church in Salen where we were served another splendid tea. One of the delegates remarked on how many good cake makers there were on the island.
We then listened to a presentation from Stew Burgess from the Moredun Research Institute about the development of an IgG ELISA test for sheep scab showing great specificity and sensitivity towards diagnosing this difficult condition. As many sheep on Mull as possible have been tested with no positive results. Bearing in mind a prevalence of 10% to 15% in Scotland, this was a pleasing result. The main risk factors for scab were listed, common grazing being top of the list, increasing the likelihood by a factor of 10; then a previous infestation indicates a recurrence is highly likely. Although specificity is high, some sheep were positive despite no mites being found. The Moredun Institute and Mull vets have launched a scab campaign using tups as sentinels for the disease.
A questionnaire is planned to ask how such a test would be used by practitioners, for example, to help to distinguish lice infestation from scab, perhaps? Ideally, the test will be developed to a “point-of-care” on-farm test.
Valentina Busin, a new member of the SVS committee, described looking at acute phase proteins in the prognosis for scab, and adapting the ELISA test to a paper plate is an objective. Thoughts are a quick ELISA test will allow a repeat test of any positives after a further 10 days.
Finally, former SVS president Ian Gill, a practitioner in Pitlochry, talked of the hazard of a client buying sheep at market and buying in scab with them causing recurrent outbreaks. Despite fencing and dipping, it was several years before his flocks were free, but they subsequently remained so for eight years. Ian approved of the 2010 sheep scab order that facilitates enforced action against the disease, but acknowledged the health and safety concerns about dipping. Mr Gill has been an advisor on the development of the ELISA, and he identified and highlighted the importance of quarantine for new sheep. After a farm sale, 12 of 50 sheep were clear on the test, but his suspicions were aroused by copious wool on the fences and repeat tests showed three positive individuals. Positives are further examined to check on their actual status. A map of Scotland showing the distribution of scab was displayed and Mull was categorised as clear, with more than 500 samples having been examined. There has been a gradual reduction in incidence since 2011 following the 2010 order, coincidentally or otherwise.
The final presentation concerned the abattoir on Mull. It is not funded enough to be fully staffed, but 95% of all the kill is butchered on the island. All island meat is purchased/processed and packaged in-house, with the abattoir receiving good feedback for its produce. However, investment is required and red tape was stated to be a major issue.
At the end of the afternoon, Mr Wilson thanked all the speakers, sponsors MSD, Zoetis and Norbrook, plus organisers Paul Roger, Kathryn Dun and Hazel Rice. New president Mr Bebbington thanked Mr Wilson for hosting such a fantastic conference and for planning such idyllic weather, organising the scientific CPD and showing us round.
A lovely touch was deputy CVO for Scotland and long-term member of SVS Dr Macaldowie standing at the quayside playing his bagpipes to see off the delegates. I think I recognised the tunes – The Skye Boat Song; A Scottish Soldier and of course, Flower of Scotland. It was a great send-off. Dr Macaldowie insisted his cap on the ground did not mean he was busking, but we suspect the truth is different.
In every respect, the society did itself proud with this conference. There are many happy memories – not just the scientific proceedings. The shining quality of SVS is its friendliness, so if you want to join a group that is friendly, interesting and provides useful CPD, then join us, you might even get to visit beautiful parts of the country as a bonus.
The next meeting is in Skipton, North Yorkshire in May, followed by Newquay in autumn 2016.