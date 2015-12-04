Finally, former SVS president Ian Gill, a practitioner in Pitlochry, talked of the hazard of a client buying sheep at market and buying in scab with them causing recurrent outbreaks. Despite fencing and dipping, it was several years before his flocks were free, but they subsequently remained so for eight years. Ian approved of the 2010 sheep scab order that facilitates enforced action against the disease, but acknowledged the health and safety concerns about dipping. Mr Gill has been an advisor on the development of the ELISA, and he identified and highlighted the importance of quarantine for new sheep. After a farm sale, 12 of 50 sheep were clear on the test, but his suspicions were aroused by copious wool on the fences and repeat tests showed three positive individuals. Positives are further examined to check on their actual status. A map of Scotland showing the distribution of scab was displayed and Mull was categorised as clear, with more than 500 samples having been examined. There has been a gradual reduction in incidence since 2011 following the 2010 order, coincidentally or otherwise.