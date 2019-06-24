Moving on to caprine arthritis encephalitis (CAE), the author described an indurative mastitis to be a feature commonly identified in milking goats, in addition to the more typical signs of arthritis. The ELISA blood test can be used to help confirm or rule out disease in clinically infected goats as well as being a good screening test. Johne’s disease is not just a disease of farmed goats, but has been identified in pet pygmy breeds. The ELISA blood test needs to be interpreted carefully as it doesn’t pick up goats that are subclinically affected and healthy. Gut pathology is also more subtle than the typically thickened gut commonly recognised in infected cattle.