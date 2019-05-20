When treating a case of DD, it remains best practice to lift the affected foot with the cow in a crush so the lesion can be cleaned and thoroughly dried before application of the topical antibiotic spray. It also allows for a more thorough inspection of the interdigital space. However, treating large numbers of cows through the crush can be prohibitive when tackling DD on farm. Until recently, treating in the parlour contravened Red Tractor rules; however, following a risk-benefit assessment, this restriction has been lifted. Regardless of where cows are treated, it is important a sufficient number of treatments are given to ensure lesions successfully progress to the healing stage where they are covered in a thick black scab and are no longer painful. For small lesions, one to two days of treatment may be sufficient; however, larger well-established lesions may need up to five to seven days of treatment.