26 Mar 2024
Two wildlife groups have hinted they could take proceedings over new proposals for bTB control in England, including the provision for further culling.
Image: PBarlowArt via Pixabay
Two wildlife groups have demanded greater clarity from Defra about the justification for its plans to allow further badger culling as part of its future bTB policy for England.
Solicitors acting for the Badger Trust and Wild Justice have written to the department requesting further details of the case behind its proposals, which were only announced earlier this month.
The two groups have stressed they are awaiting a response from the department before they decide whether to take further action.
But, in a joint statement released alongside the letter today (26 March) they said: “Our supporters are angry at this further planned assault on a much-loved native species.”
The intervention comes just 12 days after Defra launched a long-awaited consultation on its proposals for how to tackle the disease after the current programme of intensive culling activity ends in early 2026.
The new proposals would allow for culling to continue in areas where evidence suggests badgers are spreading the disease to cattle for as long as officials feel it necessary for the picture to improve sufficiently.
At the time of its launch, Defra said the measures, which would be followed by badger vaccination once the situation had improved sufficiently, offered “a clear exit strategy to non-lethal control preventing the return of disease”.
Officials also argued that the measures would continue what they claim is the recent downward trend in disease levels.
But the two groups argue insufficient information has been provided in the materials published alongside the present consultation process, which is due to continue until 22 April.
The letter, dated 22 March, also called for Defra to respond by Thursday of this week, ahead of the Easter bank holidays, “to allow sufficient time for consultees to respond to any additional information”.
Defra has been approached for further comment.