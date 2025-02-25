25 Feb 2025
Defra and a leading veterinary body have both defended the process, insisting it is necessary to help shape future policy related to the disease.
A fresh scientific review of bTB control measures in England has been denounced as a “sham” amid claims it could be “pre-determined” in favour of continued badger culling.
But thousands have signed an online petition demanding an “overhaul” of the appointed review panel, while the new boss of a leading anti-cull group said badgers should be “removed” from the bTB debate altogether.
The row follows publication of the remit for the latest review, which is being carried out by largely the same panel that undertook Defra’s last bTB strategy analysis in 2018.
Published terms of reference said the panel would consider “whether there is any substantive new evidence or analysis” that would impact its previous conclusions.
They also stressed the process was intended to take “a prospective and not a retrospective view” without making policy recommendations.
But more than 6,000 people have signed an online petition launched by the campaign group Protect the Wild, which calls for a halt to what it calls a “sham bTB review”.
It argued most of the panel’s membership was conflicted and pro-cull, based on its involvement in the 2018 process, and it was at risk of reaching “pre-determined” conclusions as a result.
A Defra spokesperson dismissed the claim, insisting the panel’s members brought “a diverse range of knowledge and backgrounds in well-respected academic institutions”.
She added: “The new strategy will mark a significant step-change in our approach to tackling this devastating disease and will consider a range of further measures, including boosting cattle testing.”
The BCVA has also backed what it described as the “strategy refresh”, despite previously voicing unease about moves to phase out culling.
The association said: “Recent statistics show we have the lowest levels of bTB in parts of England for 20 years – and we need to work out through robust science and evidence what policy changes are needed to ensure bTB freedom by 2038.
“BCVA is part of the core group feeding into the refresh and we will be championing a bigger role in bTB control for the private vet, along with allowing the use of more sensitive testing where it is appropriate for the livestock business.
“BCVA will also be supporting the need to better understand how to deliver appropriate control measures to tackle infection in the wildlife populations.”
However, Protect the Wild chief executive Rob Pownall said: “This is yet another rigged review designed to rubber stamp the killing of badgers.
“Defra is once again allowing a group of pro-cull insiders to dominate the debate, ensuring that independent voices are silenced.”
New chief executive of The Badger Trust Nigel Palmer also urged ministers to live up to their commitments, as he succeeded the retiring Peter Hambly.
He said: “It’s time to remove badgers from the debate and ensure the Government delivers on its pledge to end badger culls, and support farmers dealing with bovine TB in their herds.”