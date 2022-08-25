25 Aug 2022
Free downloadable resources are available to rescue centres to help them support the campaign by organising and promoting their own events between 19 and 23 September.
Guinea Pig Awareness Week (GPAW) is back for 2022 – taking place from 19 to 23 September – and will focus on the importance of providing the right environment for guinea pigs with its theme, “Home Squeak Home”.
Burgess Pet Care – organisers of GPAW – is urging rescue centres to get involved and back the latest campaign, which is endorsed by the BSAVA and BVA, and partnered by the RSPCA, Woodgreen Pets Charity, Blue Cross and PDSA.
Free downloadable resources are available to rescue centres to help them support the campaign by organising and promoting their own events.
As the organisers of Rabbit Awareness Week (RAW), Burgess and the GPAW partners are aiming to build a similar profile for GPAW by educating and informing more guinea pig owners about their pets’ welfare needs than ever before.
“Home Squeak Home” intends to raise awareness of the specific housing needs of guinea pigs, which will be delivered through a variety of online content on the GPAW Facebook page, including educational videos, live streams, and Q&As from experts and veterinary professionals.
The campaign content will also be shared digitally across the GPAW partners’ social media channels to help educate guinea pig owners and improve standards of guinea pig care in the UK.
Charlotte Varley, communications manager for Burgess Pet Care, said: “We are delighted to see the return of GPAW for a second year, which recognises the importance of ensuring that we provide essential care and support the well-being of the nation’s guinea pigs.
“Rescue centres up and down the country were really supportive of the first GPAW last year, and we’re hoping for an even better response for ‘Home Squeak Home’. The information within our digital GPAW packs will provide rescue centres with lots of ideas and advice on how to host their own events.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for rescues to get involved, raise their profile and educate owners about the best care they can give to their guinea pigs, and to emphasise the responsibility that comes with ownership.”
Suzanne Moyes, veterinary director at Burgess Pet Care, added: “Like rabbits, guinea pigs are often considered to be easy animals to care for, when in fact they have very specific welfare needs.
“As rescue centres are often contacted by owners seeking help and advice, it would be fantastic to see as many as possible getting involved in GPAW, so that together we can engage, inform and educate guinea pig owners about their pets’ specific welfare needs, and improve the lives of these gorgeous pets.”
For more information and to download the GPAW packs, visit the campaign website.