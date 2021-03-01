1 Mar 2021
Organisers urge veterinary practices to get behind the inaugural campaign as its website goes online.
The website for the first Guinea Pig Awareness Week (GPAW; 22 to 28 March) has gone live today (1 March).
As the organisers of Rabbit Awareness Week (RAW), Burgess Pet Care and the GPAW partners are aiming to replicate RAW’s success, with the support of veterinary professionals, by educating and informing more guinea pig owners about their pets’ five welfare needs than ever before.
GPAW has been created by Burgess Pet Care alongside campaign partners the RSPCA, Wood Green The Animals Charity, Blue Cross and PDSA.
This year’s GPAW campaign will take place digitally as a virtual festival and will include educational videos, live streams, and Q&As from experts and veterinary professionals, covering the five welfare needs of the UK’s guinea pigs.
Campaign content will be shared digitally across the official GPAW and GPAW partners’ social media channels to help educate guinea pig owners and improve standards of guinea pig care in the UK.
Holly Ackroyd, senior brand manager for Burgess Pet Care, said: “The veterinary community has always been hugely supportive of RAW and we’re confident that we’ll see the same fantastic response for the first GPAW campaign.
“The information within our digital GPAW vet packs, which are available on our dedicated GPAW website, will provide practices with lots of ideas and advice on how to host their own digital events, and engage with guinea pig owners in their region.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for vets to get involved; raise the profile of their practices; showcase their guinea pig expertise; and actively engage with their clients, communities and fellow practitioners online.”
Suzanne Moyes, veterinary director at Burgess Pet Care, added: “We would urge vet practices to get involved in GPAW so that together we can engage, inform and educate guinea pig owners about their pets’ specific welfare needs, and improve the lives of these gorgeous pets.”