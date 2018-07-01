1 Jul
Vetstream’s much anticipated evidence-based cattle resource, Vetlexicon Bovis, can be pre-ordered now – with an exclusive gift for every subscriber!
Officially launching at the World Buiatrics Congress (Japan) in August this year, Vetstream Ltd is very happy to announce it is now taking pre-orders for its latest service – Vetlexicon Bovis.
Bovis, an impressive online culmination of the knowledge of 120+ contributors and peer-reviewers, will provide more than 760 in-depth articles, 1,500+ images, short films and audios on a comprehensive range of topics, from common diseases and surgical procedures to rarer disorders and less common techniques.
With the information written for the general practitioner in mind, Bovis will bridge the gap between veterinary research and the practising cattle vet.
To celebrate the provision of such large-scale quality content soon reaching the cattle vet industry, Vetstream is excited to announce that those who pre-order by 31 July 2018 will not only secure an exclusive introductory subscription price of £300 for the first 12 months, but also receive an exclusive gift; this promises to be a much-valued part of every cattle vet’s clinical kit (much like a subscription to Bovis).
For more information about what this latest Vetlexicon launch will have to offer, please see our previous article on the impressive Bovis.
Subscribers should find all they need to assist them with both the general and less-common challenges of cattle veterinary work. There is now no need for cattle vets to work in isolation, join Vetstream’s herd with a subscription to Bovis to work with the world’s best cattle vets by your side.
And just for Vet Times users, Vetstream is offering a free piece of content on caesarean sections in cattle to give an idea of what Bovis subscribers can expect – click here to read.
To register your interest in Bovis, receive exclusive interviews and sample content (and more), just visit www.vetstream.com/treat/bovis to sign up.
You can find a list of the knowledgeable and qualified professionals who have contributed to Bovis by clicking HERE.
Interested in pre-ordering a subscription? Find an Order Form here – remember to order before 31 July 2018 to receive the special introductory price and exclusive gift.
Know someone who would be interested in Bovis? Simply print or save this flyer and pass it on!