Weaning age is usually 28 days and the period of rapid change in relation to feed intake, metabolism changes and tissue thermal insulation must be well-managed. During the first 10 to 14 days after weaning, environmental conditions are very important for a successful weaning and a stable ambient temperature of 26°C to 28°C is recommended for piglets penned on slatted floors (Pluske et al, 2003). This can be reduced by 2°C to 3°C per week once regular feed intake is established. The construction and maintenance of housing is essential and the minimising of draughts is a priority because they have a negative effect on piglet development. Attention should also be paid to stocking densities, group size and hygiene.