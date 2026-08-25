25 Aug 2026
Researchers say their analysis of samples from three Asian countries highlights the need for “robust” surveillance.
A “public health concern” has been raised after research indicated a significant proportion of chicken meat samples in south and south-east Asia breached antimicrobial residue standards.
Scientists say the analysis of meat from parts of India, Bangladesh and Vietnam highlighted the “urgent need for robust residue surveillance platforms” in countries where production is rapidly expanding.
More than 550 samples were tested in the study, the findings of which have now been published in the NPJ Science of Food journal.
The products were screened for the presence of 69 veterinary antimicrobials and compared to the maximum residue levels permitted by the European Union (EU).
On farms, more than a quarter of samples In Bangladesh (25.3%) were found to be non-compliant, dropping to 15.2% in northern Vietnam and 14% in the Indian state of Gujarat.
At points of sale or slaughter, the proportions of non-compliant samples fell further to 8.6% In both Bangladesh and northern Vietnam and 3.7% in Gujarat.
But all the figures were well above comparative EU levels for 2021-22, which ranged from 0.05% to 0.09%.
The paper acknowledged recommendations for improvement had been included in action plans in all three of the countries examined.
But it argued that the high levels of residue observed “represents a public health concern at both national and regional levels”.
It went on: “It raises the urgent need for robust residue surveillance platforms to test products destined for local consumers in these and other countries where poultry production intensifies rapidly.
“Identifying the source of residues and implementing stewardship measures, involving stakeholders beyond farmers alone, are key priorities to protect consumer health.”
Corresponding author Ludovic Pellegand, professor of veterinary clinical pharmacology and anaesthesia at the RVC, praised the “sustained international effort” to collect and analyse the samples in the research.
He added: “This is a landmark study as until now, no cross-country residue data was available with the same standardised methodology in Asia.
“We hope the momentum provided by the study will help raise awareness about veterinary drug residues and improve food safety locally.”
The study was funded by the UK Research and Innovation Global Challenges Research Fund, which is also supporting upcoming work to investigate the role of antimicrobial use in the development of both residues and resistance within poultry production.