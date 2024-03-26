Calves will digest skim milk most efficiently due to it being the closest amino acid profile to cow’s milk. The next best option is buttermilk protein, due to the milk fat globule membrane clotting easily in the calf’s abomasum alongside its important antiviral properties. After buttermilk, whey milk protein would be the next best in terms of digestibility. This is due to whey milk protein being a by-product of the cheese-making industry and manufacturing processes potentially impacting its nutritional properties. With skim milk powder you get more bang for your buck, whereas whey has had all of its caseins and curds taken away for cheese-making, and that’s not something in the calf’s favour.