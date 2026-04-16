16 Apr 2026
Farm vet warns iodine deficiency can cause goitre in unborn calves.
Nia Williams, Nettex technical manager.
Vets and farmers are being encouraged to include trace element assessment into herd health plans after goitre was identified among the top calf abortion diagnoses at this time of year.
The APHA listed goitre on the top 10 most frequent abortion and stillbirth diagnoses in cattle between April and June 2025 in its quarterly report on disease surveillance and emerging threats.
Dairy vet Paddy Gordon, of Shepton Vets in Somerset, warned iodine deficiency can cause goitre in unborn calves when turning dry cows out to grass.
He said: “Iodine deficiency is most often seen in grazed cattle in late gestation.
“If grass is deficient and as fetal demand for trace elements increases in late pregnancy, there can be a risk of deficiency, which may lead to late abortions, stillbirths or weak calves.”
While iodine deficiency is said to be more often associated with late summer when dry cows are out grazing, Mr Gordon warned farmers calving from May onwards should be aware of the risk and advocated for dry cows to be blood tested.
He continued: “The risk will depend very much on individual farms, grazing and forage quality. Iodine is a vital trace element for metabolism, being essential for the production of the thyroid hormones, so it’s important to consider it and plan accordingly.
“Trace element status and assessment should form part of the herd health plan with a vet.”
Nettex technical manager Nia Williams recommends using boluses for animals at risk of deficiency.
She said: “Using an iodine bolus for dry cows is a proactive management tool. It helps prevent iodine deficiency during critical non-lactating periods and supports the health of both the cow and the developing calf.”