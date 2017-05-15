The fact remains, however, I could be buying Johne’s disease, IBR or BVD, or I could be buying a cocktail of all three – and I lay the blame for that at TB’s door. It is TB that is sending me out to buy cattle and I may buy other problems at the same time. If I do, a cost will be involved that is never quantified, but it is a cost that comes as a direct result of TB – and you can multiply that by all the other farmers who find themselves in the same predicament as me. I was talking to a farmer who lived in a four-year testing area. TB rarely crosses his mind, other than a test every four years, which is seen as a bit of a nuisance. Contrast that with farming around here, where TB is a constant threat in your life and drives what you can and can’t do. Sixty-odd years ago we could clear it up; today, we apparently can’t. There’s progress for you.