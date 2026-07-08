8 Jul 2026
Almost a decade after the last commercial vaccine was withdrawn from sale, scientists in Scotland say they are making progress towards its replacement.
Work to develop a long-sought new vaccine for a tick-borne viral disease primarily affecting sheep and livestock has been boosted by a £250,000 funding pledge.
No vaccine has been commercially available for Louping ill, which is thought to have serious welfare and economic losses in upland regions of the UK, since 2017.
But officials from the Moredun Research Institute, near Edinburgh, say they are “on track” to launch a new generation vaccine to fight the disease.
The latest funding commitment from an anonymous grouse moor owner, announced at the recent Royal Highland Show, increased the total raised for the project to more than £1 million.
Beth Wells, from Moredun, said: “The momentum behind this campaign reflects how seriously the upland farming and moorland communities and its supporters take the threat Louping ill poses to sheep and other animals, including red grouse and now cattle, horses and dogs, and the livelihoods that depend on them.
“We are grateful to every donor who has helped bring a licensed vaccine closer to reality.”
Work to expand production of the vaccine and assess both its safety and effectiveness at industrial scale has been underway for several months.
A Moredun spokesperson said a Swiss vaccine manufacturer was currently developing a process to enable industrial production levels, while further testing is expected to take place over the summer.
Farms affected by the virus could risk losing up to 50% of affected sheep, while there have also been increasing reports of cases in cattle, horses and dogs in a trend the institute believes reflects a rising viral load of disease.
Officials now hope the latest donation will encourage other figures from upland industries, as well as others, to support the project’s progress financially.
Donations can be made via the campaign webpage.