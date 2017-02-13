The 3 reactors this time were 15-month-old or so heifers we are starting to put to the bull – that is 7 that have succumbed out of 23. They must have been exposed to a really bad source of infection. It was clearly a serious challenge to their systems and they succumbed. Would it be best to take all the cattle in such a group and clear the whole group out in one hit, or will they all go eventually at subsequent tests, but it will drag out over months, thus delaying the day when we will be clear?