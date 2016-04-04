All farmers should be using internal teat sealants, as we know many cows have open teats shortly after dry-off. Work in the US has shown two thirds of cows giving more than 21 litres at dry-off have open teats seven days later. At least 20% of cows have open teats six weeks after dry-off. We know there is a significant increase in risk from dry period infections immediately after dry-off and before calving. If all cows were to receive an internal teat sealant it would have a massive impact in reducing clinical mastitis, which farmers find very depressing and frustrating, and it would improve animal welfare. Lower clinical mastitis also means reduced culling and if you can prevent the toxic cases around the time of calving you can also decrease deaths and expensive and time-consuming treatments.