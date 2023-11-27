27 Nov 2023
Investigations into the source of the virus are continuing as the UK’s chief vet urged animal keepers to report any potential outbreaks to their local clinicians.
Image © lightpoet / Adobe Stock
A human case of a flu strain similar to one circulating among pigs has been confirmed by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
Officials say veterinary and scientific support is being provided as investigations continue to establish the source of the A(H1N2)v infection.
But the agency has also stressed that the individual involved has now recovered from what has been described as a “mild illness”.
The case, which is said to have been discovered through routine surveillance, is thought to be a different type to other recent human incidents seen globally.
Although similar viruses are currently circulating among UK swine populations, only 50 human H1N2 cases have been reported worldwide since 2005.
UKHSA incident director Meera Chand said: “We are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce any potential spread.
“In accordance with established protocols, investigations are underway to learn how the individual acquired the infection and to assess whether there are any further associated cases.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss added: “We know that some diseases of animals can be transferred to humans – which is why high standards of animal health, welfare and biosecurity are so important.
“Through our animal and human surveillance systems we work together to protect everyone.
“In this case we are providing specialist veterinary and scientific knowledge to support the UKHSA investigation.
“Pig keepers must also report any suspicion of swine flu in their herds to their local vet immediately.”