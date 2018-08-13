In cattle, one of the most common times to treat is at housing, but even here very few studies have been conducted to determine optimal use patterns; recommendations are commonly made on the basis of fluke biology and the properties of various types of flukicide. However, a comparative study showed that while some differences in efficacy among different flukicides were seen following treatment at housing, this was not reflected in animal performance (live weight gain), which was similar among all treatment groups, irrespective of flukicide (Forbes et al, 2015).