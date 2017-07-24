I love dogs – some of my best friends have been dogs and I can see the attraction of taking 12 dogs for a walk in those fields. But dogs don’t come on their own – they bring mess with them. I am on our parish council and dog mess is on the agenda most months. Our village is full of dogs. People regularly complain of dog mess in their gardens and they are often people who don’t have dogs. In my case, I wouldn’t have known all those dogs were going in my fields if less grass had been in there for them to leave marks. They would have continued to do it until we brought the grass home for silage.